Germany, U.S. Offer More Weapons to Ukraine, but No Decisions Made on Tanks

The foreign ministers of the Baltic nations have called on Germany to deliver Leopard tanks to Kyiv a day after Berlin failed to commit on the question at a gathering of Ukraine's backers.

The ministers "call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now. This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.

He said his appeal was also made on behalf of his counterparts from Estonia and Lithuania. "Germany, as the leading European power, has a special responsibility in this regard," he wrote.

Despite considerable pressure from Ukraine and allied states, the German government has not yet made a decision on the delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv.

Berlin has so far refused to act unilaterally, insisting that it can only do so in concert with its allies, though domestically and abroad calls are growing louder to provide more modern and heavier weapons to embattled Kyiv.

Aside from the question of German tanks, other Western allies attending the gathering at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany also declared further support for Ukraine and announced further arms deliveries.

The commitments came after pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said, "The war started by Russia does not allow any delays."

On Friday, Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks to boost its firepower for a spring offensive against Russian forces, with the United States urging Kyiv to hold off from mounting such an operation.

The top U.S. general, speaking after a meeting of the allies at Ramstein, also said it would be very hard for Ukraine to drive Russia's invading forces from the country this year.

The run-up to the Ramstein meeting had been dominated by the issue of whether Germany would agree to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or permit other countries that have them to do so.

In the end, no decision on supplying Leopards was reached on Friday, officials said, although pledges were given for large amounts of other weapons, including air defense systems and other tank models.

"We had a frank discussion on Leopards 2. To be continued," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov said after the meeting.

The United States was also holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine yet, a senior U.S. official said in Washington.

In Ramstein, U.S. General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference: "From a military standpoint, I still maintain that for this year, it would be very, very difficult to militarily eject the Russian forces from every inch of Russian-occupied Ukraine."

The developments likely came as a disappointment to Ukraine, as the war unleashed by a Russian invasion last February grinds on, with no solution nor let-up in sight. President Zelenskyy had specifically requested more battle tanks.

Ukraine was hit especially hard this week, reporting 44 people confirmed dead and 20 unaccounted for after a Russian missile attack on an apartment block in Dnipro. Russians in St Petersburg and Moscow have been laying flowers at improvised memorials to the victims.