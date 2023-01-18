18 Killed, Including Ukrainian Interior Minister, in Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv

Eighteen people, including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials, were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was killed in the crash, along with his deputy Yehveniy Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

Three children were among the dead and 15 of them were in hospital, officials said.

Lavrov likens U.S. actions to those of Hitler and Napoleon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve "the Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a "final solution" to eradicate Europe's Jews.

Lavrov, who caused an international furor last year with remarks about Hitler, said Washington was using the same tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.

Using Ukraine as a proxy, he said, "they are waging war against our country with the same task: the 'final solution' of the Russian question".

"Just as Hitler wanted a 'final solution' to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians ... they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat."

The 'Final Solution' was Hitler's Holocaust blueprint, which led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews, as well as members of other minorities.

Lavrov has caused outrage before with remarks about Hitler. Last May he said the Nazi leader had had "Jewish blood", drawing angry protests from Israel.