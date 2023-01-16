EU Foreign Minister Says the Term 'Apartheid' Is Inappropriate to Describe Israel

EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, rejected calls over the weekend from the European Union to declare that Israel is implementing an apartheid regime in the occupied territories.

According to Borrell, "The Commission considers that it is not appropriate to use the term apartheid in connection with the State of Israel."

This past year, Israeli political officials warned against the Palestinian Authority's efforts to usher a declaration in the UN or European Union institutions that Israel is instituting a discriminatory apartheid regime in the territories as well as within its official borders.

In a document circulated by Borrell on Saturday, he made it clear that the EU Commission is not considering suspending the annual dialogue between the foreign ministers of Europe and their Israeli counterparts, known as the EU-Israel Association Council.

The Union renewed the dialogue last October with Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Yair Lapid after a ten-year freeze due to disagreements with Lapid's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu.

In recent months, several members of the European Parliament have approached Borrell and urged him to intensify the Union's position towards Israel.

Member of the European Parliament Manu Pineda from Spain, noted a series of reports by human rights organizations that stated that Israel imposes an apartheid policy on Palestinians in the territories and within Israel's recognized borders.

"The European Union promoted collective measures against apartheid in South Africa that contributed to the fall of the regime," Pineda wrote, adding that, "it is unacceptable that the European Union's foreign policy adopts a double standard in this case and is not taking concrete steps."

Pineda suggested that the EU stop military and commercial cooperation with Israel and limit the activity of European commercial companies or financial institutions with Israel.

Borrell rejected the initiatives but strongly criticized construction in the settlements and presented the Union's continuing principled position on the issue.

"The European Union's firm position is that the settlements are illegal and violate international law."

According to Borrell, "The EU is committed to a negotiated two-state solution, based on international law, the 1967 lines, with equivalent land swaps, as may be agreed between the parties, with the State of Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition."

Borrell spoke with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen last Thursday. He called on the new government to publish a program to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to avoid unilateral measures against the Palestinians. Borrell also expressed concern about the large number of fatalities during the most recent wave of violence in Israel and the territories.