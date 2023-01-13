Dieudonné M’bala M’bala, often regarded as France’s most prominent antisemitic performer and popularizer of Holocaust denialism and quasi-Nazi salutes, offered an apology to the Jewish community this week.

In a letter published Tuesday in the small-circulation, right-wing French Jewish paper “Israel Magazine,” Dieudonné writes that he seeks forgiveness from those he offended, including his “compatriots in the Jewish community,” as a result of the “artistic gestures” he made that went “too far.”

Dieudonné claims in the letter that he intended “to make everyone laugh, and the Jewish community is part of my world,” but would not be making excuses: there would be “no extenuating circumstances because no one has one when he can see that he has harmed his neighbor.”

The letter was read and discussed on one of the most popular TV shows in France, TPMP, where the show’s host invited Dieudonné’s lawyer to debate the issue: “Can he be forgiven?”

Dieudonné has a storied history of antisemitic speech, gestures and associations. In an early episode, he appeared live on French TV in 2003 wearing camouflage uniform and a Jewish skullcap, made a Nazi salute and shouted out “IsraHeil.”

Dieudonné’s antisemitic speech, misuse of the Holocaust and his coziness with Holocaust deniers, has been a constant theme of his career, as well as the cause of several criminal convictions and the banning of his shows across France.

The surprise apology has been met with skepticism, if not hostility, from France’s Jewish community, which has repeatedly condemned the artist’s antisemitic and racist remarks.

The Union of Jewish Students of France called the letter a “fraud” and denounced it as a transparent, phony attempt to rehabilitate the comedian. “In giving Dieudonné a platform, [the TV channel TPMP] and the show pass another milestone in provocation, indecency and the trivialization of hatred.”

French writer and actress Rachel Khan, who is of Jewish and African descent, ridiculed the idea that Dieudonné had experienced a change of heart. After he had been found guilty of making racist remarks about Khan, he had appealed the jury’s verdict and then told her, “You will remain a n***** until the end of history.” That “appears contrary to an apology,” she wrote on Twitter.

Patrick Klugman, a prominent Jewish lawyer and community figure, tweeted posters of a 2004 Dieudonné show in which he explains how he deliberately mocks the Jewish community by faking “apologies.”

Arno Klarsfeld, a French-Israeli activist and son of a famed French Holocaust survivor, cast shade on the thinness of the apology letter, noting that “when one repents, one must explain why one considers oneself to have sinned […], and in particular when one denies the Holocaust.”

Within the last two years alone, Dieudonné has been fined and sentenced to prison for comparing a French magistrate’s sentences to those of Nazi collaborators, and for inciting hate again the LGBTQ and Jewish communities and for denying “a crime against humanity.”

One of Dieudonné ‘trademarks’ is the quasi-Nazi salute known as the quenelle, which his fans have taken to making outside synagogues in Paris and at the Auschwitz death camp. On a trip to Iran in 2015, he presented former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad with a golden statue of a man performing the quenelle. Dieudonné has said he would like to put a quenelle (originally meaning a rugby-ball-shaped serving of fish or meat paste) “up the backside of Zionists.” The gesture was called a gesture of “antisemitic hate” by French Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Open gallery view A man performs a quenelle (a rolled food item made of fish or meat) salute next to a line of French police officers in 2014. Credit: AFP

At a show in Belgium, Dieudonné invited onstage an academic who had been convicted by French courts for denying the existence of the Nazi gas chambers, to collect ”a prize.” Dieudonné himself was wearing a pair of striped pajamas like those worn by concentration camp inmates, complete with a stitched-on yellow star bearing the word “Jew.”

In another show, he suggested a Jewish journalist belonged in a gas chamber, adding: “I can’t take a stand on the Nazis and the Jews; I wasn’t born then. I don’t know who annoyed whom, who robbed whom…but I can guess.”

The performer is credited with the invention of the word “shaonanas,” a mashup of the Hebrew ‘Shoah’ (Holocaust) and the French word for pineapple, widely understood functioning as a code name to claim the Holocaust never happened without violating France’s laws against genocide denial.

A 2015 performance series featured jokes and profanities about Ilan Halimi, a young Parisian Jew who was tortured and murdered in 2006 by a gang of kidnappers who targeted him because he was Jewish.

The same year, Dieudonné posted a ‘joke’ on Facebook after the Islamist attack in Paris that killed 17 people: His post, for which he was later convicted of condoning terrorism, read: ‘Je suis Charlie Coulibaly,’ referencing the gunman who held more than a dozen people hostage at a kosher supermarket that day in Paris, killing four of them.

Israel Magazine publisher Andre Darmon told Haaretz that a friend, Francis Lalanne, had called out of the blue and offered to arrange a meeting between him and Dieudonné. “Initially, I declined and suggested that he should write to the Jewish community in a formal letter if he had anything to say. After receiving the letter, I published it, but did not expect so many comments and reactions,” says Darmon.

Darmon says he was convinced by Dieudonné’s sincerity to “make amends” and improve his “image in the Jewish community,” but adds: “I am no fool and I will keep an eye on things.”

That leeriness was once again justified by events from just last week, when Dieudonné met with Alain Soral, a well-known Holocaust denier and far-right Franco-Swiss thinker, at a conference in Switzerland.

“While some Jews have expressed sympathy towards the comedian, a majority seem reluctant to forgive,” Darmon said.