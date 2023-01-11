Hundreds of Items Hidden by Jews at Start of WWII Uncovered in Lodz

As Polish construction workers restored a building last month in the city of Lodz, they found an exceptional historical treasure while excavating the building’s foundations. About 1.5 meters (five feet) below the surface were hundreds of Jewish-owned items, including Judaica and household utensils wrapped in newspapers, which had been preserved below the ground for over 80 years.

The workers called in representatives of the district’s cultural heritage preservation office. Its professionals and archaeologists could not believe their eyes. The Polish city, with its rich Jewish past, has not seen such a trove since World War II. They first counted 280 items; additional excavations yielded another 70, including a soap dish and a ring.

Experts believe that Jews from Lodz stowed the items with the outbreak of World War II, in the hope that they would return to retrieve them after it ended. Most of the items are made of silver-coated metal; they include candlesticks, cups, cutlery, serving dishes and storage containers, clothing and sacred texts.

Open gallery view Some of the items uncovered by the construction workers. Credit: Lodz Municipality

There are also two menorahs, which were used last month to light Hanukkah candles at a ceremony attended by representatives of the Jewish community at the Museum of the City of Lodz. The items will be transferred to the Lodz Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography.

The building that hid this treasure is located on Polnocna Street, a major thoroughfare in Lodz. During the war, the street bordered the Jewish ghetto and the main part of the city. David Gurfinkel, a member of the local Jewish community, called the findings a “Hanukkah miracle” as they were uncovered during the holiday.

“I feel like the items want to tell us something,” he said, adding that one of the menorahs is decorated with an eagle, a Polish national symbol. “This is a patriotic element, which indicates that the members of the Jewish community were an integral part of the city and were proud of their origins,” he said.

The workers from the Warbud construction company who found the Jewish trove told the Polish media that they are accustomed to finding historical items. They said that while working in certain districts of the city, they are instructed to be careful not to damage such items. One of the workers told the Polish website FAKT that this discovery is “the most valuable and exciting treasure” ever found during construction work in the city. “We never expected that,” he added.

Open gallery view Some of the items excavated in Lodz. Credit: Lodz Municipality

Archaeologist Bartlomiej Gwozdz said that some of the items had corroded or were caked with soil, and are now undergoing preservation. “In my work, I come across all sorts of findings, but I am overcome by these things – these items belonged to people who hid them in the hope of surviving, but they didn’t make it,” he said.

At the beginning of World War II, Lodz was the second-largest city in Poland. Its Jewish community counted about 233,000 people, and constituted about a third of the city’s residents. They were imprisoned in the ghetto that was built there in 1940, and only a few thousand survived the Holocaust.

Open gallery view The Lodz Ghetto in 1940. Only a few thousand of the city's Jews survived the Holocaust. Credit: Universal Images Group Editorial / Getty Images IL

Meir Bulka, an Israeli who works toward preserving the heritage of Polish Jewry, posted the pictures of the findings from Lodz on social media, in an attempt to find the original owners. To date he has received several requests from descendants of Jews from the city who were familiar with the building’s address.

He told Haaretz that before the items are transferred to the local museum, they should try to find the families to whom the items belonged. “Let’s try to return this property to the Jewish people,” he said.