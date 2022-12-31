Haaretz - back to home page
Explosions Shake Ukrainian Capital After Missile Warnings

A hotel in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was damaged by an explosion in the city, a presidential aide said, amid what Ukrainian officials described as another massed Russian missile strike

Reuters
Reuters
A member of the military walks at the site of a building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 31, 2022.
A member of the military walks at the site of a building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 31, 2022.Credit: GLEB GARANICH/ REUTERS
Reuters
Reuters

Ten explosions were heard in the center of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Saturday soon after Ukrainian officials warned of another large-scale missile attack by Moscow on Ukraine.

As air raid sirens sounded across the country, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts occurred in an area of residential buildings in the capital's Solomyanskyi district, and that there were explosions in two other parts of the city.

He did not say what had caused the explosions.

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and said air defences in the region were engaging targets.

"The terrorist country launched several waves of missiles. They are wishing us a happy New Year. But we will persevere," Kuleba wrote on Telegram after several explosions shook the capital.

In the western city of Khmelnytskyi, two people were wounded in a drone attack, a Ukrainian presidential aide said.

