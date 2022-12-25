Hanukkah in Wartime Ukraine: Festival Lights Amid Blackouts and Shelling in Odesa

At sundown, dozens gather in frigid weather by Odesa’s landmark Duc de Richelieu statue to light a giant menorah to mark Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. The candlelight gleams in the city’s main square, otherwise shrouded in near-darkness.

Open gallery view A giant menorah was erected in the heart of Odesa, close to the landmark statue of Duc de Richelieu, the Frenchman who played a key role in making Odesa a flourishing port. Only people with a special pass can access the area, which has been off limits since the beginning of the invasion. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

Hanukkah – representing the miracle of light over darkness – has a new, powerful and even more symbolic meaning for the southern port city’s Jewish community this year.

Open gallery view A billboard reads The Brave Carries the Light. It is dedicated to the city electricians working around the clock to repair the electric grid. Russian attacks in Odesa region has put the grid under pressure and left hundreds of thousands with no electricity or heating. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

The eight nights of the festival commemorate the victory of the Maccabees against the Greeks in 167 BC and the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem. Although the Jews only had enough oil to keep the menorah lit for one day, the oil miraculously burned for eight days and eight nights.

Open gallery view Happy Chanukah and a menorah stitched on cloth during a children's gathering at the Mygdal Jewish Center. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

Open gallery view Preparing the krustyky, traditional Ukrainian fried biscuits, at Odesa's main Jewish community center, Mygdal Jewish Center. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

The miracle is particularly resonant today as Ukrainians face an existential threat: Russia’s 11-month invasion of Ukraine is seen by many as a war of darkness against light.

Russian shelling has left Ukrainian cities with no power, forcing millions to endure freezing temperatures without heating.

Open gallery view A dim light in the Brod synagogue in Odesa. In Soviet times, the synagogue was closed and the building was handed over to the regional archive. While it has been recognized as a monument, the archive remains in the premises: the Jewish community has tried to get the building back to its sacred purpose but no decision has been taken. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

“[Today] the festival is highly symbolic,” Polina Blinder, deputy director of the city’s Mygdal Jewish Center. “A small group of Jews defeated a large army. They fought for freedom… I hope this will happen again now with Ukraine, which is fighting for its freedom but also, it seems to me, that of the whole of Europe.”

Open gallery view Children at the Odesa's Mygdal Jewish Center during Hanukkah. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

Open gallery view Children prepare the dough that will be used to cook krustyky, traditional Ukrainian fried biscuits, at Odesa's main Jewish community center, Mygdal Jewish Center. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

Odesa has a rich Jewish history. At the end of the 19th century, it had the world’s third-largest Jewish population, after New York and Warsaw, although by the turn of the 20th century Russian pogroms, Joseph Stalin’s purges and the Holocaust had decimated the vibrant community. In the early 1990s, as the USSR fell apart, thousands moved to Israel.

Open gallery view People gathering in Odesa's main Jewish community center, Mygdal Jewish Center, ahead of lighting the third candle of Hanukkah. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

Open gallery view Activities with children at Odesa's Mygdal Jewish Center during Hanukkah. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

Jews, who once constituted nearly half the population of Odessa, made up only six percent; of the reported 40 synagogues of the late nineteenth century, only one remained. But the community grew in strength again until, on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion of February 24 2022, it numbered 35,000. Since then, many have found shelter in either Israel, western Europe or the U.S. - but the majority have remained.

Open gallery view Two older people at the Odesa's main Jewish community centre, Mygdal Jewish Center. Credit: Zhenia Pedin / IWPR

Photographs by Zhenia Pedin

This photo essay, co-published by Haaretz, was produced by the Institute for War and Peace Reporting https://iwpr.net/ as part of its Ukraine Voices project https://iwpr.net/projects/focus/ukraine-voices