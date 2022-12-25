Hanukkah in Wartime Ukraine: Festival Lights Amid Blackouts and Shelling in Odesa
This year, Hanukkah in a Ukraine plunged into cold and darkness by Russian shelling is more symbolic than ever. This is how Odesa's Jewish community is celebrating the festival of light and freedom
At sundown, dozens gather in frigid weather by Odesa’s landmark Duc de Richelieu statue to light a giant menorah to mark Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. The candlelight gleams in the city’s main square, otherwise shrouded in near-darkness.
Hanukkah – representing the miracle of light over darkness – has a new, powerful and even more symbolic meaning for the southern port city’s Jewish community this year.
The eight nights of the festival commemorate the victory of the Maccabees against the Greeks in 167 BC and the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem. Although the Jews only had enough oil to keep the menorah lit for one day, the oil miraculously burned for eight days and eight nights.
The miracle is particularly resonant today as Ukrainians face an existential threat: Russia’s 11-month invasion of Ukraine is seen by many as a war of darkness against light.
- A recipe for sfenj: the unique and tasty Moroccan donut
- The Real Story of Christmas
- We have the best Hanukkah food porn for you
Russian shelling has left Ukrainian cities with no power, forcing millions to endure freezing temperatures without heating.
“[Today] the festival is highly symbolic,” Polina Blinder, deputy director of the city’s Mygdal Jewish Center. “A small group of Jews defeated a large army. They fought for freedom… I hope this will happen again now with Ukraine, which is fighting for its freedom but also, it seems to me, that of the whole of Europe.”
Odesa has a rich Jewish history. At the end of the 19th century, it had the world’s third-largest Jewish population, after New York and Warsaw, although by the turn of the 20th century Russian pogroms, Joseph Stalin’s purges and the Holocaust had decimated the vibrant community. In the early 1990s, as the USSR fell apart, thousands moved to Israel.
Jews, who once constituted nearly half the population of Odessa, made up only six percent; of the reported 40 synagogues of the late nineteenth century, only one remained. But the community grew in strength again until, on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion of February 24 2022, it numbered 35,000. Since then, many have found shelter in either Israel, western Europe or the U.S. - but the majority have remained.
Photographs by Zhenia Pedin
This photo essay, co-published by Haaretz, was produced by the Institute for War and Peace Reporting https://iwpr.net/ as part of its Ukraine Voices project https://iwpr.net/projects/focus/ukraine-voices