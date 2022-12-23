Two Dead, Four Wounded After Gunshots Fired in Central Paris

Two people were killed and four wounded after gunshots were fired near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on Friday, according to French television network BFM TV.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

One suspect, an armed 69-year-old man, has been arrested and placed in custody. "An investigation has been opened on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence," the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV.

The suspect, who was wounded in the shooting, was already convicted of attacking a migrant center with a saber, a year before the shooting, BFM TV reported.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the busy neighborhood Rue d'Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven't indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sowing mayhem in the street.