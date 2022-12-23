Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund to Stop Investing in Firms Tied to West Bank Settlements

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which has assets valued at $1.3 trillion, is reviewing its investments in Israel to ensure that its funds do not finance businesses or settlements that operate beyond the Green Line, Israeli officials confirmed on Thursday.

The Meitav Investment House, which manages the Norwegian fund’s money in Israel, said that they were not aware of such a decision.

The investigation, first reported by Channel 12 News, has been underway for a few months in order to ensure that Israeli banks do not direct their investments to those firms.

Due to concerns that other institutions and companies would reexamine their own investments and activities in Israel, the outgoing government preferred not to make the information public.

In 2020, the Norwegian wealth fund invested $1.3 billion in 81 Israeli companies – about a third of its total Middle East investments.

Israeli officials reported that the fund's review was influenced by the United Nations' decision in 2020 to publish a blacklist of 112 companies that are suspected of having connections to settlements.

The original 2020 list contained a number of international businesses – most notably Airbnb, Booking.com and TripAdvisor – in addition to local banks, communications firms, energy and food companies in Israel. Earlier this year, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories urged that an updated version of the blacklist be released as soon as possible.

In recent years, the fund and its branches have cut ties with a number of Israeli companies operating in the territories. According to reports in 2020, the fund sold its holdings to two Israeli construction companies, Mivne Real Estate and Shafir Engineering.

Norway also announced in 2014 that the government pension fund would not invest in Africa Israel Investments and Danya Cebus, too, because they were involved in building in West Bank settlements. In its decision to exclude the two firms, the government cited “a serious violation of human rights in a war zone by building in settlements in East Jerusalem” based on a recommendation from its Council of Ethics.