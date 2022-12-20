Downplaying Far-right Ties, Ukrainian War Hero Goes on Israeli Publicity Binge

Standing on the boardwalk next to the Tel Aviv beach, Lt. Illia Samoilenko shifted his cigarette to the hook which replaced the left hand he lost in battle against the Russians and smiled as he described how a left-wing Israeli activist recently admitted to being nervous about meeting him.

His interlocutor’s hesitancy was understandable, given the reputation of Samoilenko’s unit, a controversial Ukrainian national guard corps called the Azov Regiment known both for its ties to far-right nationalists and neo-Nazis and for its spirited last stand against Russian forces in the industrial city of Mariupol.

Captured, along with hundreds of his comrades following the city’s fall, the tall and rangy intelligence officer, spent months in captivity before being freed in a prisoner swap this September.

Now, less than three months later, Samoilenko is in Israel as part of a publicity blitz organized by the local activist group, Israeli Friends of Ukraine. Samoilenko has been giving interviews to local Russian, Hebrew and English-language media and attending screenings of a documentary about Russian filtration camps — a network of facilities which the U.S. State Department says have been used to “facilitate the forced relocation of Ukraine’s citizens to Russia.”

The trip was also organized in collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv and philanthropist Leonid Nevzlin’s Nadav Foundation. Nevzlin is a Haaretz shareholder.

His goal, Samoilenko told Haaretz, is to “spread the word, the word of truth to the people” about the Azov Regiment's “valiant” stand as the final defenders of Mariupol, where they were holed up in the city’s Azovstal iron and steel plant under intense Russian fire for nearly three months, becoming a popular symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the process.

The Kremlin has been falsely claiming since 2014 that Ukraine is dominated by a fascist junta hell-bent on oppressing Jews and Russian speakers. Azov, with its documented ties to Western neo-Nazi groups, has been an attractive propaganda target for Moscow.

It was founded as a volunteer militia by members of the Patriot of Ukraine neo-Nazi group during the early days of the 2014 war in country’s east. Azov helped recapture Mariupol from Russian-backed separatists before being incorporated into the national guard. Its troops have been accused of war crimes by the United Nations, while its paramilitary arm, the National Corps, has been linked to attacks on local Roma and members of the LGBT community.

Israeli Friends of Ukraine's Anna Zharova countered this claim on an Israeli outlet and discussed her reasons for bringing Samoilenko, as well as Yulia Fedosiuk, the wife of a captive Azov serviceman, to Israel.

“Israel values freedom, values strength, Israel values honor. It’s the same things that we also value. We share this,” Samoilenko told Haaretz during an interview on Monday, asserting, in comments reminiscent of comparisons made by his country’s Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the two nations share a “common mindset.”

“People are welcoming. I'm not hiding who I am,” and Israelis have shown him “great honor and respect,” he said. He added that although Azov was initially formed by people with “shady reputations” from the margins of society during the “chaotic” days of the initial Russian invasion of 2014, “we grew up, we reformatted, we changed the symbol."

The symbol he was referring to was the regiment’s original logo, the neo-Nazi Sonnenrad, or black sun, which was replaced by a Wolfsangel — a Germanic symbol that was used by various SS armored and infantry divisions and is now popular among neo-Nazis.

Repeating a line used by Azov’s leaders and defenders, Samoilenko —who personally has no known far-right sympathies— stated that the symbol really represented the concept of the “idea of the nation” and did not have any fascist or racist connotations.

“We got rid of all of the adventurists and the people with shady reputations,” he contended, adding that there were even Jewish members of the unit, an assertion which he was unable to back up immediately by providing names.

He also distanced Azov from allegations of war crimes, accusing groups like the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Human Rights Watch of parroting Russian propaganda, and asserted that the unit had no connection with the National Corps.

Its members were Azov veterans but “there were no direct connection between us and them, just like the same heritage and same history” because constitutionally “there cannot be a military unit of the political force and the political force of the military,” he said.

But these claims are problematic, countered Michael Colborne, a journalist and researcher who heads up investigative journalism website Bellingcat’s work on the Eastern European far right.

Colborne, whose book “From the Fires of War: Ukraine’s Azov Movement and the Global Far Right,” was released earlier this year, told Haaretz that despite being retired, Azov’s black sun symbol “was still being used as part of the official Telegram channel's profile pic until earlier this year, and it's not hard to find individual pictures of fighters in newer Azov units — in other words, not the Regiment — wearing that patch.”

“It certainly hasn't been completely consigned to history, even if its use is no longer official and seems to be increasingly unofficially discouraged,” he said.

Moreover, while the National Corps does not “legally control the Regiment,” the public statements “of senior members of Azov units and of the Movement make clear that National Corps was basically used as the organizational 'spine' to build up and create new Azov units, which they treat as part of the same Azov family.”

Moreover, “earlier this year a senior Azov figure in an interview explicitly described National Corps as the Regiment's ‘political platform’ and part of its ‘long game,’” Colborne added.

But while Samoilenko has no known far-right sympathies, Yulia Fedosiuk, has previously made comments which seem to indicate a certain antipathy to the principles of liberal democracy.

In a 2020 interview, she told local Ukrainian news site Babel that “people who take more responsibility should have more rights.”

“I like the democracy that Aristotle described: the right to choose belongs to those who have the right education, intellectual status. It is wrong to equate the votes of an academic and a person who has not finished school. Or the voices of a man who committed a crime and a woman who helps children with cancer,” she declared.

Asked to clarify her comments, Fedosiuk issued the following statement: “Briefly, the quote means the following: I believe that a truly democratic society is a complex mechanism consisting of checks and balances. General voting is only one cell in securing freedoms and countering tyranny. In this sense, I like the Republican practices of the United States, within the legal system of which there is an institution of electors, in which only elected representatives of the states participate in the voting. I do not support dictatorship or any other discriminatory form of government, but I advocate a more meaningful approach to democracy.”

Asked for comment, Israeli Friends of Ukraine’s Anna Zharova said that she had been unaware of the interview while Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Haaretz that neither Samoilenko nor Fedosiuk had any ultranationalist feelings “at all.”

“They are very much supporting Israel and this was their first trip abroad and afterwards they will be coming to the US and European countries, but I think it’s important that the first foreign trip they made was to Israel in order to share their experience of the war and the struggle against Russian fascism,” he said.