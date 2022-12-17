Report: Russian Oligarchs Seek Compensation for Ukraine Sanctions 'Damage' in EU Court

Russian oligarchs and businesses have filed a total of 61 lawsuits at the European Court of Justice against the European Union sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, according to German tabloid Bild on Saturday.

Russian oligarchs Grigory Berezkin and Gennady Timchenko are among those seeking compensation for "non-material damage" they allegedly suffered due to the EU sanctions imposed on them, according to documents available on the court's website.

Berezkin claims he has "suffered serious reputational damage" and that "there is no material link between him and Russia's policy in Ukraine," according to his case file. The oligarch also argues that he doesn't support the government of the Russian Federation and is asking for a symbolic payment of $1.05 as compensation for the non-material damage.

On the other hand, Timchenko – who lives in Switzerland – is suing for 1 million in compensation, accusing the EU of an "error of assessment" regarding "the relationship between the applicant and [Russian] President Putin."

Other prominent plaintiffs in Luxembourg include the former owner of the English football club FC Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, and Mikhail Fridman, founder and manager of the large financial group Alfa-Group.

On Friday, a ninth package of EU sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine entered into legal force, targeting Russian defense companies, banks, media broadcasters and state officials.

In addition, a freeze on assets held in the European Union applies to 141 new individuals and 49 entities. Persons listed are also subject to a travel ban in EU territories.

Multiple previous rounds of sanctions have targeted Russia's economy, financial system, central bank and top government officials.