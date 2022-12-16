In the shadow of a foiled far-right plot to overthrow the German government, Jewish groups have largely welcomed the country’s first national strategy to combat antisemitism.

The first initiative of its kind by the German federal government looks to foster a culture of “remembrance and historical awareness,” improve education and the preservation of Jewish history, while bolstering the security of the Jewish community.

Unveiled a few days before German intelligence thwarted a conspiracy to overthrow the government, the heightened anxiety in the Jewish community has amplified doubts – and others’ relief – over the 48-page action plan.

Antisemitism has been on the rise in Germany, with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution recording 3,027 antisemitic incidents in 2021, up nearly 29 percent on the previous year.

The overwhelming majority of incidents have been perpetrated by the far right, though Germany has also seen a significant increase of antisemitism among Islamist extremists.

Most reported crimes have been illegal statements such as Holocaust denial and other forms of hate speech, but people and synagogues have also suffered physical attacks.

Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, praised the crafters of the new plan for involving Jewish groups as well as federal and state antisemitism commissioners. He also lauded the emphasis on enhancing teaching on antisemitism in schools, as well as proposals to fight poverty among older Jewish Germans and ensure that school exams don't clash with Jewish holidays.

Ariel Muzicant, the president of the European Jewish Congress, an umbrella group representing European Jewry, called the plan “a significant moment in the history of modern Germany, especially as we see a concerning rise in antisemitism in the country.”

Open gallery view Supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany demonstrating in Berlin in October. Credit: Christian Mang/Reuters

Derek Penslar, the visiting professor of Jewish studies at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, praised the plan for addressing “the need for greater education, sensitivity training for the police, allowing people to understand not just the evils of the Nazi past but also how Jews today react to antisemitic comment and environments.”

But some members of the Jewish community are less optimistic.

Stephan Kramer, intelligence chief for the federal state of Thuringia, has held several leadership positions in Germany’s major Jewish organizations. He told Haaretz that he is “sick and tired of the numerous plans that we have seen in the last 25 years,” arguing that similar initiatives have never gotten off the ground.

Felix Klein, Germany’s antisemitism czar since 2018, played a key role in the plan. He says the blueprint “helps to identify gaps – also financially – in our current endeavors. But no special budget has been allocated together with the strategy.”

He adds that the plan is designed to stimulate “further programs and projects all over Germany with as many partners as possible,” noting that he has already received positive reactions.

For Kramer, little has changed since the watershed attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle in 2019. He believes that “right-wing extremism in German security agencies has been neglected for too many years,” that the situation both online and in the real world has worsened.

Lamenting the situation in Thuringia, Kramer says that Björn Höcke, the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in that state, has “made it possible to say things that it wasn’t possible to say a few years ago.”

Stefanie Schüler-Springorum, a German historian who has headed the Berlin-based Center for Anti-Semitism Research for over a decade, was “surprised that the report has been developed without using the academic resources and knowledge available in Germany on these topics.” She also didn't expect the document’s separation of antisemitism from other forms of racism.

Open gallery view Emergency forces outside a rabbi's house in Essen, Germany, last month after four bullet holes were found in the door of a former rabbi's residence. Credit: Markus Gayk/dpa via AP

Pointing to the Halle synagogue attack, where the far-right perpetrator killed a woman on the street and a man in a Turkish kebab shop, Schüler-Springorum says that “hate for Jews and hate for other people often go together.”

“On a political level, it is important to combat antisemitism, but for this to be a coherent and credible politics, it cannot be separated from the fight against racism,” she adds.

Kramer’s solution is also a more universalist approach to “build resilience” in fighting antisemitism. “I don’t want Germans to study more about Jews. It’s about just teaching basic values. That’s the real lesson of the Holocaust,” he says.

Doubling down

Besides questions on how to cope with enduring far-right politics, some observers express concerns about a stifling effect on the freedom to criticize Israel in German public life.

Klein, the antisemitism czar, mentions the rise of “Israel-related” antisemitism, which he told German state broadcaster DW is “becoming more evident in intellectual and academic milieus.”

The document doubles down on the federal government’s pledges to tackle both the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, which the German parliament deemed antisemitic in 2019, and UN initiatives that purportedly single out Israel.

Germany’s announcement follows the European Union’s 24-million-euro plan last year to combat antisemitism, which obliged member states to craft their own national strategies by the end of 2022. Germany is the seventh country to adopt such a plan, with 12 others set to complete one in the first half of next year.

The EU version, which seeks to protect Jewish spaces including synagogues, also encourages member states to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism. Despite the wide adoption of this formula, critics have argued that it suppresses legitimate criticism of Israel.

Open gallery view Hanover Mayor Belit Onay, fourth from right, and other participants marking the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht last month. Credit: Moritz Frankenberg/AP

While the German plan doesn't call for the adoption of the definition, which the federal government endorsed in 2017, it recommits to halting state funding for organizations that “put Israel’s right to exist into question” or call for a boycott against Israel.

The report states that “antisemitic incidents take place in the arts and in the cultural arena, for example, in the form of a boycott of Israeli artists, as well as a boycotting Israelis in international sporting events. This has existential consequences for Jewish and Israeli victims.”

Penslar of Ludwig Maximilian University maintains that the “program in principle is laudable and necessary.”

He says the focus on Israel could encourage legislation to be “more forceful” – he mentions the firebombing of a synagogue in Wuppertal, western Germany, by three Palestinian men during the 2014 Gaza war. A German court did not deem the arson a hate crime.

Penslar is also concerned about where the line is drawn regarding free speech on Israel.

“Nowhere is it made clear what Israel’s right to exist means,” or what kind of boycott could be covered by this, he says. “The document makes clear that hostility to Israel is always tantamount to antisemitism.”

While the plan doesn't have legislative teeth, it will be circulated around ministries as a guide for policy.

In light of this, a working paper by state-level interior ministers declared as antisemitic an Amnesty International report claiming that Israel is practicing apartheid. The paper called for “all legal options” to be “used by the federal and state governments” to outlaw “statements, symbols, motifs … that question Israel’s right to exist,” including maps that depict Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River, as well as chants that express such hopes.

While the plan has been hailed for understanding “antisemitism as Jews perceive it,” not everyone has been taken into account.

At a recent talk by Penslar in Berlin, a German Palestinian woman in the audience, weeping, asked the professor where these questions of antisemitism leave her.

“What is she as a Palestinian supposed to do? There are things she simply is not allowed to say – she is not advocating violence. What kind of speech is she allowed?

“For all of the good of the document, it doesn’t provide an answer to that question.”