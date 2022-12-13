Dutch National Railway to Launch Major Probe of Its Part in the Holocaust

The Dutch national railway company, Nederlandse Spoorwege, announced Monday that it had ordered the launch of a comprehensive internal investigation in an attempt to uncover its culpability in the Holocaust.

The investigation seeks to determine the extent of the company’s involvement in the German war effort, including the deportation of Dutch Jews to transit camps before being taken to extermination camps in Poland. The project, which will begin in the spring of 2023, will be spearheaded by the Amsterdam-based Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide, and will take three and a half years to complete.

According to a statement from the institute released on Monday, the main goal of the study is to determine the involvement of officials and certain departments in the railway company in Nazi crimes.

Some 140,000 Jews, 15,000 of them refugees from Germany were living in the Netherlands when Germany invaded in May 1940. In the summer of 1942, deportations to the death camps began. Their destination was usually transit camps that would take them mainly to Auschwitz and Sobibor.

By 1943, most of the Netherlands' Jews had been deported; the last train left in September 1944. Only 5,000 returned after the war. More than 75 percent of Dutch Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

In recent years, the Dutch national railway company began facing the stain of its past. The company issued an apology in 2005 for the deportation of Jews, and later announced the establishment of a commission to study the possibility of financial compensation for Jewish deportees and their families who survived.

In 2019, the company announced that Jewish, Roma and Sinti (Gypsy) survivors who were sent on Dutch trains to the camps would receive compensation of 15,000 euros. The relatives of those who died, children and spouses, would receive compensation of between 5,000 and 7,500 euros.

The company defined this period as a “black page in the history of the company and country.” In 2020, the Dutch media reported that 7,600 people had filed applications for compensation and that 5,000 had already received funds.

Even before that, the French state-owned railway company, the Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNFC), gave compensation, having been responsible for the deportation of more than 75,000 Jews, 11,000 of whom were children, to camps during the Holocaust. At first the Jews were deported to internment camps in France – including Drancy and Gurs – from which they were later sent to Auschwitz and other camps, where they were murdered.

Only about 2,500 Jews survived. Lawsuits were filed over the years against the company, and only in 2015, it announced that Holocaust survivors and their families living in the United States, Israel and other countries, were entitled to compensation.

The German railway company Deutsche Bahn, which was founded in 1994 as the successor of the veteran railway companies including Deutsche Reichsbahn, did not offer such compensation.