Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, while Ukraine's military reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to overrun after months of resistance.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has recently centered on four provinces that President Vladimir Putin triumphantly claimed to have annexed in late September, following a spate of Russian losses in battleground cities across the country.

But in several frontline cities in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, Zelenskyy said the situation “remains very difficult." Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, an expansive industrial region bordering Russia that Putin identified as a target from the war's outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.

The Ukrainian military General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 airstrikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday. Spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said the most active fighting was in the Bakhmut district, where more than 20 targets came under fire. He said Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk.

A shelled building in flames last week in the frontline city of Bakhmut, which Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy says has been 'destroyed'. Credit: Yehven Titov / AFP

Speaking in his nightly video, Zelenskyy said that the towns of “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna" remain under siege. "The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”

Some buildings remain standing in Bakhmut, and the remaining residents still mill about the streets. But like Mariupol and other contested cities, it endured a long siege and spent weeks without water and power even before Moscow launched massive strikes to take out public utilities across Ukraine.

The Donetsk region's governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, estimated seven weeks ago that 90% of the city's prewar population of over 70,000 had fled in the months since Moscow focused on seizing the entire Donbas.

Russia's grinding eastern offensive succeeded in capturing almost all of Luhansk during the summer. Donetsk eluded the same fate, but the Russian military in recent weeks has poured manpower and resources around Bakhmut in an attempt to encircle the city, analysts and Ukrainian officials say.

After Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson nearly a month ago, the battle heated up around Bakhmut, demonstrating Putin’s desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine. “As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process,” Putin said in a rare admission on Wednesday, using his preferred term to refer to the Russian invasion, now in its 10th month.

Ukraine's military on Saturday also reported strikes in other provinces: Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast, central Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia in the southeast and Kherson in the south. The latter two, along with Donetsk and Luhansk, are the four regions Putin claims are now Russian territory.

According to the deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, two civilians died and another eight were wounded during dozens of mortar, rocket and artillery attacks in the last day. Residential areas, a hospital, shops, warehouses and critical infrastructure in the Kherson region were damaged, he said.

To the west, drone attacks overnight left much of Odesa province, including its namesake Black Sea port city, without electricity, regional Gov. Maxim Marchenko said. Several energy facilities were destroyed at once, leaving all customers except hospitals, maternity homes, boiler plants and pumping stations were without power, electric company DTEK said Saturday.

Citing the sheer “scale of the destruction,” the company said on Facebook that emergency crews were deployed and would start work to restore power as soon as the military provided authorization. Earlier Saturday, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said Russian troops had attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region with explosive drones overnight.