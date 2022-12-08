German TV Host Fired for Attending West Bank Demonstration

A presenter of a children's television show in Germany was dismissed this week over his attendance of a demonstration in the West Bank, in the latest of a spate of sackings in the German media over alleged Israel-related antisemitism.

Matondo Castlo, the first black host of a show on publicly-funded kid's channel KiKa, was fired after the right-wing newspaper Bild reported his participation “alongside Israel haters,” referring to Palestinians from the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.

In a statement on social media, Castlo confirmed that he helped renovate a school and attended a “peaceful demonstration” in the West Bank.

Castlo expressed regret over attending the protest, adding: “I didn’t intend to express a political statement and particularly not position myself against Israel. I immediately stated this publicly and explained this to KiKa many times.”

The demonstration took place in August in Beit Dajan, which demonstrates on an almost-weekly basis against land confiscations, which have in turn faced violent crackdowns by the Israeli army.

Kerem Schamberger, who has taken part in the annual festival for over a decade, said the 100-person protest was “peaceful,” but that the IDF declared the area to be a closed military zone and “started shooting rubber bullets and [tear-]gas grenades.” At this point, Schamberger added, youths from the village responded by throwing stones, and none of the international allies joined them.

On top of working at KiKa since August 2021, Schamberger added that Castlo is also a social worker in Berlin, which is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees, and that he wanted to better understand the context that they came from.

The Farkha festival brings internationals for “one week of volunteer work, political discussions and workshops on the Palestinian struggles towards liberation, on struggles of Palestinian women, on left perspectives and cultural activities.” This year, it drew 45 volunteers from different countries, including Jewish participants.

Organized by the Palestinian People's Party, the festival is “inspired” by Tawfiq Ziad, a poet who was the mayor of Nazareth and a lawmaker for Hadash in Israel’s parliament.

Bild’s story in August ran under the headline, “Extremist festival: KiKa host demonstrates alongside Israel haters,” and included support from his dismissal from right-leaning members of the Bundestag. Since the reports, KiKa “decided together [with Castlo] to not continue the work with him until all aspects are clarified.”

Bild is part of the Axel Springer conglomerate, which last year announced that its employees must recognize the “right of existence of the state of Israel.” The media giant raised an Israeli flag on its Berlin office in 2021 during the fighting with the Gaza Strip.

This year, seven journalists were sacked by Deutsche Welle over allegations of antisemitism related to pro-Palestinian activism. A German labor court, however, ordered the public broadcaster to reinstate three of them.

“After careful consideration KiKA decided to not continue the collaboration with Matondo Castlo. Please understand, that we are not allowed to publish more information due to reasons of privacy,” the company told Haaretz.