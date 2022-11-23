Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Ukraine’s President Welcomes EU Parliament Designation of Russia as ‘Terrorism Sponsor’

The EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow for war crimes committed during the invasion in hope of brining it before an international court

The Associated Press
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
RUSSIA-POLITICS-POLICE-PUTIN
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week.Credit: MIKHAIL METZEL - AFP
The Associated Press
Reuters

The European Parliament overwhelmingly backed on Wednesday a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.

In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the February 24 start of the invasion before an international court.

The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a decision saying that “Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism