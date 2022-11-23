Ukraine's President Welcomes EU Parliament Designation of Russia as 'Terrorism Sponsor'

The European Parliament overwhelmingly backed on Wednesday a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.

In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the February 24 start of the invasion before an international court.

The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a decision saying that "Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.