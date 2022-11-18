Haaretz - back to home page
Shots Fired at Jewish History Building Next to Old German Synagogue

A video that police have may show a person firing at the door, but they couldn't give more details because of the poor quality of the recording

The Associated Press
Emergency forces stand at the rabbi's house near the 'Old Synagogue' in Essen, Germany, Friday.
Four bullet holes were found Friday in the door of a former rabbi's residence that adjoins an old synagogue in the German city of Essen, and a regional security official said a suspect was being sought in what he described as an attack.

Police in the western city said witnesses reported the bullet holes on Friday morning. They said no one was hurt nor was there any danger to the public, and they were looking into the circumstances of what happened.

Video footage collected from the scene by police seems to show a person firing at the door, but they couldn't give more details because of the poor quality of the recording.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said “the attack on the old synagogue in Essen shakes me deeply,” German news agency dpa reported. He said that video recordings were being evaluated and that police are looking for a male suspect.

According to city authorities, the rabbi's residence is not currently occupied by anyone but houses a German Jewish history institute.
The old synagogue is now Essen's House of Jewish Culture.

Members of the Jewish community worship at a new synagogue elsewhere in the city but occasionally meet at the old one for special occasions, such as commemorations of the Nov. 9, 1938 Nazi pogrom in which Jews across Germany and Austria were terrorized.

The old synagogue and rabbi's residence were set alight during that pogrom, which was known as Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — and their interiors were destroyed.

