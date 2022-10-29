Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Russia Says It Will Suspend UN-brokered Ukraine Export Deal

According to the UN the deal must be renewed urgently in order 'to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of silos of grain from Odesa Black Sea port, in Odesa, Ukraine, in July
A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of silos of grain from Odesa Black Sea port, in Odesa, Ukraine, in JulyCredit: NACHO DOCE/ REUTERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and has brought down global food prices.

The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea, which Russia says took place early Saturday, as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack.

The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

The UN chief underlined the urgency of renewing the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, which expires on Nov. 19, “to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has said that before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”

Earlier Saturday, Ukraine and Russia offered differing versions on the Crimea drone attack in which at least one Russian ship suffered damage in Sevastopol, a major port, on the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a minesweeper had “minor damage” during an alleged pre-dawn Ukrainian attack on navy and civilian vessels docked in Sevastopol, which hosts the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The ministry claimed Russian forces had “repelled” 16 attacking drones.

An adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry claimed that “careless handling of explosives” had caused blasts on four warships in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram that the vessels included a frigate, a landing ship and a ship that carried cruise missiles used in a deadly July attack on a western Ukrainian city.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?