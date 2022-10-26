Among the officials on whom the U.S. imposed sanctions that are involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova, include Israeli-Moldovan Ilan Shor, who serves as chairman of the populist and Eurosceptic "Shor" party.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Shor had been previously arrested for money laundering and embezzlement related to the 2014 theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks.

The U.S. Treasury stated that Russia used Shor's party to create political unrest, undermine Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and support legislation benefiting Russia's interests, including the impairing of Moldova's bid to join the EU in June as the vote for candidate status was underway.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine and Romania, applied for European Union membership this year and strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, moves that angered Moscow.

"I thank all those who contributed to the punishment of corrupt officials," Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.

"I hope that these (sanctions) ... will serve as an example for the Moldovan judicial system, which has sabotaged and delayed criminal prosecutions, court cases, corruption prosecutions and the recovery of money from Plahotniuc, Shor and other corrupt officials," she said.

The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include oligarchs "widely recognized for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the U.S. Treasury Department statement said.

The designations also include former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc, who has manipulated "key sectors of Moldova's government, including the law enforcement, electoral and judicial sectors," the statement said.