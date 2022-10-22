Israel's Lapid Congratulates Italy's New Far-right PM Giorgia Meloni After Inauguration

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after she was sworn in on Saturday as Italy's first female premier and the first from the far right to lead the country since the end of World War II.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen the ties between Jerusalem and Rome as well as in the international arena, including in international organizations and in everything related to the fight against antisemitism in Europe and the Middle East", Lapid wrote in Hebrew on Twitter.

At the beginning of the month, Emmanuel Nahshon, the deputy director general at Israel's Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter saying Israel "looks forward to maintaining collaboration and friendship" with the Italian government.

He added that Israel is particularly looking forward to working with Italy on issues of "economy, energy, water, innovation and cyber, in addition to jointly combating antisemitism and protecting the memory of the Holocaust." However, he made no mention of the new Italian prime minister or her party in his post.

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which she co-founded in 2012, will rule in coalition with the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

In her campaign for the Sept. 25 election, Meloni insisted that national interests prevail over European Union policies should there be conflict. She often railed against EU bureaucracy.

Salvini's right-wing League party has at times leaned euroskeptic. An admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Salvini has also questioned the wisdom of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, arguing that they hurt Italian business interests more than Russian ones.