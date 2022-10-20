U.K. Jewish Paper Asks ‘Where’s the Outrage’ Against Israeli Far-right Candidates

The rise of Israel's far-right “is a danger too great for U.K. Jewry to ignore,” one of Britain’s largest Jewish newspapers wrote on Wednesday, warning of the influence and popularity that far-right lawmakers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have gained in light of the upcoming Israeli election.

“Where’s the outrage,” Jewish News posted on a front page headline, above pictures of the heads of the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties, calling on its readers to “find the courage” to “stand up to odious views from within our own community.”

“This week’s front page has had a huge impact across the U.K. Jewish community and online,” Richard Ferrer, editor of Jewish News, told Haaretz.

“Diaspora Jews want an Israel they can be proud of. An Israel that strives to be tolerant and broadminded in a region infamous for the opposite. That racist, homophobic fanatics look set to become prime movers in a new Israeli government is causing immense unease among Jewish communities in the U.K. Our conscience – and affection for the Jewish state – demands we speak out.”

The two far-right factions, which are running together, are expected to win as many as 13 Knesset seats, handing Ben-Gvir significant power in shaping a coalition.

That would be a big step-up for a man convicted in 2007 of racist incitement and support for a group on both the Israeli and U.S. terror blacklists. It would also attest to the success of a bid to cast himself as a friendlier face of the far-right.

Stating that “the vast majority of British Jews are repulsed by these men,” the Jewish News condemned Smotrich’s rhetorical attacks on Palestinians and the LGBTQ community and his belief that “non-Orthodox streams of Judaism [are] a threat to Israel” as well as Ben-Gvir’s praise for “Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli behind the 1994 Hebron massacre in which 29 Palestinians died and more than a hundred were injured.”

This August, Ben-Gvir called for the deportation of two lawmakers and others “who are disloyal to the State of Israel” to Europe, declaring during in a radio interview that he would promote such a policy if he makes it into the next government.

Such behavior “raises a question that British Jews have perhaps been ignoring for too long: how do we respond,” the paper asked. “There is no question of diminishing our support for Israel as a country, but for the first time we face the prospect of that country being represented by intolerance.”

“If Bezalel Smotrich or Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Britain as ministers, some of us might be tempted to overlook their views and welcome them as representatives of the State of Israel. Some may even encourage the British government to do the same. We must stand against that.”

The Jewish News’ condemnation comes less than a year after the Board of Deputies, a major communal Jewish organization in the U.K., decried Smotrich's “hateful ideology," as he kick-started a Europe tour to rally against efforts to end the rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut and conversion.

In February, the group tweeted in Hebrew that they "reject his abominable views and hateful ideology," before ordering the member of Knesset to "Get back on the plane Bezalel and be remembered as a disgrace forever" in English.

This prompted a condemnation from President Isaac Herzog, who said that while he has “never supported Bezalel Smotrich’s opinions,” he respects democracy and is a “firm believer in open, sincere communication and dialogue.”

The Jewish News also reported this week that several former heads of the religious Zionist Bnei Akiva youth movement in the U.K. have sought to cut the organization’s ties with an Israeli yeshiva over its head’s support for Smotrich.

Yishai Fleisher, a spokesman for Ben-Gvir, as well as for the Jewish settlement in Hebron, responded harshly to the Jewish News article, tweeting that its condemnation was itself an outrage.

“How can a small Jewish paper of the smallish Jewish community of London (which is not the land of Israel) be so biased against the call of millions of Israelis who want a center-right government to defend the Jewish State from terror,” he asked.

American Jewish organizations have also previously strongly denounced Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, although many which have done so in the past have been much more muted in their responses to the pair’s political success going into the 2022 election.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism (the largest Jewish movement in North America), said earlier this month that if Netanyahu wins the election and Ben-Gvir earns a senior cabinet post, it “will be a horrific statement to the world about what Israel is prepared to project as its image” and “disastrous to the deep relationship between Israel and the United States.”

He added: “We talk about shared values? If the shared values become racism – I dread that day, and I pray that that day will not come.”

Reuters contributed to this report.