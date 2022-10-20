Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Liz Truss Resigns From U.K. Premiership Just 45 Days Into Term

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts as she delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20, 2022 to announce her resignation. - British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on after just six weeks in office that looked like a descent into hell, triggering a new internal election within the Conservative Party. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts as she delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20, 2022 to announce her resignation. - British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on after just six weeks in office that looked like a descent into hell, triggering a new internal election within the Conservative Party. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)Credit: DANIEL LEAL - AFP
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was resigning from her role, brought down by her economic program that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed – making her the shortest lived prime minister in British history.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability," Truss said outside Downing Street. "I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this ... I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Truss' announcement follows a near complete loss in public trust and from within her own party during her 45-day stint as the country's markets crash and the pound rapidly devalues.

Referring to the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis facing Britain, Truss said "families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth."

Last month, Truss proposed what she dubbed a "low tax, high growth" mini-budget that largely cut taxes on corporations and higher tax brackets while setting a cap on energy costs for families. Poorly received by the public and financial markets, the ultimately reversed move was the beginning of her downfall.

Truss will remain in office until the Conservative Party elects her successor.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?