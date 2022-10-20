Liz Truss Resigns From U.K. Premiership Just 45 Days Into Term

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was resigning from her role, brought down by her economic program that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed – making her the shortest lived prime minister in British history.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability," Truss said outside Downing Street. "I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this ... I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Truss' announcement follows a near complete loss in public trust and from within her own party during her 45-day stint as the country's markets crash and the pound rapidly devalues.

Referring to the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis facing Britain, Truss said "families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth."

Last month, Truss proposed what she dubbed a "low tax, high growth" mini-budget that largely cut taxes on corporations and higher tax brackets while setting a cap on energy costs for families. Poorly received by the public and financial markets, the ultimately reversed move was the beginning of her downfall.

Truss will remain in office until the Conservative Party elects her successor.

Reuters contributed to this report.