Russia Bombards Cities Across Ukraine With Missiles, Drones, Killing Civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.

He said one person had been killed in a Russian missile strike on a residential building in the southern port city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.

"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best – terrorize and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."

The attack in Mykolaiv completely destroyed one wing of an apartment building leaving a massive crater. A fire crew pulled the dead body of a man from the rubble, a Reuters witness said.

Open gallery view Firefighters carry the body of a person killed after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday. Credit: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii /AP

The building's residents were sheltering in the basement when the missile struck. One resident said the dead man was in the basement of the wing that collapsed after being hit by the missile. A municipal official identified the missile as an S300.

On Sunday night, a drone attack hit the Everi marine terminal in Mykolaiv, officials said, damaging sunflower storage tanks and setting leaking oil aflame.

Russian airstrikes also hit the northern city of Zhytomyr on Tuesday leaving its residents without water or electricity, its mayor said.

"There is currently no light or water in the city. Hospitals are on reserve (power) supplies," Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn wrote on Facebook.

Additionally, Kyiv's energy infrastructure was attacked by Russian forces on Tuesday, causing several explosions and sending smoke rising over the city, Ukrainian officials and witnesses said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. The city mayor said the attack was on "critical infrastructure" and emergency workers were heading there.

Russian air strikes have destroyed 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

He wrote on Twitter that the attacks had caused massive blackouts across Ukraine and that there was "no space left for negotiations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Open gallery view Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on Monday. Credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, accused Russia on Tuesday of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

The power station's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the plant's director, were seized on Monday, Energoatom wrote on the Telegram app on Tuesday. "At present, nothing is known of their whereabouts or condition," Energoatom's statement said.

Monday saw Russia use Iran-made "kamikaze" drones on civilian targets in Kyiv on Monday, killing four people, including a woman who was six months pregnant and her partner., The drone hit a block of flats on the edge of Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskyi district, the mayor said. 18 people were rescued from the rubble of one apartment building and that rescue workers were trying to extract two other people known to be under the debris.