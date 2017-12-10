Three Arrested in Sweden Synagogue Firebombing
A dozen masked men attacked a synagogue after a protest against Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.
No one was injured in the attack late Saturday during a youth event at the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish center in Sweden's second-largest city.
To really understand the Middle East - subscribe to Haaretz
Gotheburg police spokesman Peter Nordengard said Sunday it is being investigated as an attempted arson. No injuries were reported.
Officials have increased security around the synagogue and at a Jewish center in capital of Stockholm.
Witness Allan Stutzinsky told the TT news agency he saw a dozen masked youths who threw objects into the garden surrounding the synagogue.
Hours before the attack several hundred people marched through the city’s center in protest of President Donald Trump’s declaration on Wednesday that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, George Braun, the head of the community, told JTA. Police do not hace suspects in custody.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now