'Threats and anti-Semitism Unacceptable,' Swedish FM Says After Protesters Call to Kill Jews

Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said Saturday that those who called for Jews to be killed during a small demonstration in southern Sweden to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital did something "totally unacceptable."

Swedish media reported that anti-Jewish slogans were yelled when about 200 people, some waving Palestinian flags, rallied late Friday in Malmo.

According to a report in Sveriges Radio, demonstrators in Malmo shouted, among other slogans, that: “we want our freedom back and we’re going to shoot the Jews.”

Wallstrom tweeted Saturday "threats, hate and anti-Semitism have no place in our society "and were "totally unacceptable."

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson tweeted "it is horrendous ... to invoke violence against Jews," and promised that if anyone could be identified as those who shouted it, the person would be prosecuted.

In Malmo, Sweden's third largest city, about 7 percent of 285,000 inhabitants were born in the Middle East, according to city statistics.

Last week, Israel resumed its relations with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, who was harshly criticized last year after she called for an investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings of Palestinians by Israel.

Clashes erupted for the third day running Saturday between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers following Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Trump delivered a landmark speech in Washington Wednesday, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. As expected, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the announcement, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the U.S. can no longer act as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.