EU's Mogherini: Czech Republic Promised Me Not to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

According to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, the Czech foreign minister promised her that his country will continue to support the EU's position that Jerusalem will be the capital of Israel and Palestine in the framework of a future two-state solution.

On Thursday, President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday that the U.S. unilaterally recognizes Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Zeman stated that now that Trump "proceeded in accordance with his election promise," he is "truly happy."

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, however, Mogherini said she had spoken to Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Lubomír Zaorálek, who pledged that his country has no intention of moving its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, despite Zeman's statement.

"I spoke to the Czech foreign minister myself and he pledged to me that the Czech Republic has remained with the EU position that Jerusalem is the future capital of the state of Palestine, meaning two states with Jerusalem as the capital of both," Mogherini told reporters.

"It is clear that their position is different from that of the American administration. There is no decision on their part to transfer the embassy," she added.

Following the U.S. announcement on Wednesday, Israel's Foreign Ministry has been operating to encourage other countries to move their embassies too, focusing on allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that other countries are indeed considering following in America's footsteps. So far, however, only the Philippines expressed a will to move its embassy in the near future.