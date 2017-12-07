Man Carrying Palestinian Flag Vandalizes Kosher Restaurant in Amsterdam

A man holding a Palestinian flag smashed the windows of a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam before being detained by two police officers on Thursday.

The vandalism comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump enraged the Arab and Muslim worlds by announcing he would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The man is captured on video smashing the windows using a white implement before going into the restaurant and then coming out carrying the Palestinian flag and an Israeli flag.

Two police officers initially watch him without intervening before subduing him using pepper spray. One of them wrestled him to the ground.

In a video statement posted on Twitter, police spokesman Leo Dortland says the suspect was a 29-year-old Amsterdam resident with a temporary residency permit. Dortland did not give the suspect's nationality.

The Palestinian president says he is rallying international opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which he called an "unacceptable crime."

At a meeting with Jordan's king, President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday that he rejects Trump's decision and believes America has hurt its credibility in the region.

Abbas says the Palestinians have been rallying Arab support as they formulate a response. He says he has been communicating with other world leaders.

"Fortunately, there was a positive response from all the countries in the world, from Europe and from Africa and countries close to America that don't support the U.S.," he said. "These all are messages to Trump that what he did is an unacceptable crime."