Theresa May's Epic 'Saturday Night Live' Debut Breaks the Internet
'I saw Trump’s offensive retweets and put that man on blast. Look at this epic takedown: It is wrong for the president to have done this'
Theresa May's Twitter spat with Donald Trump made for one of the more memorable "Saturday Night Live" sketches in recent memory as Kate McKinnon joined "Weekend Update" as the British prime minister to explain how it felt to spar with the president of the United States.
May and Trump exchanged tweets following Trump's retweeting of anti-Muslim videos from a British hate group. May's response to Trump was viewed by some as weak.
"I’m not afraid of a little social media fisticuffs. And I’ve never felt more alive," said McKinnon's May, mocking the prime minister's reserved public persona.
"I saw Trump’s offensive retweets and put that man on blast. Look at this epic takedown: It is wrong for the president to have done this."
"Savage. I am practically a troll now."
