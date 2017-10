A motorbike exploded in front of Jordan's military mission in Paris on Wednesday morning, Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the Jordanian state-run Petra news agency.

No staff at the mission were injured, he was quoted as saying.

