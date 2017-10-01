Germany Celebrates First Gay Marriage

Karl Kreile, right, and Bodo Mende show the marriage document in Berlin, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Karl Kreile, right, and Bodo Mende show the marriage document in Berlin, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP

A couple from Berlin has become the first in Germany to celebrate a same-sex wedding, after a new law called “marriage for all” came into force Sunday.

Karl Kreile, 59, and Bodo Mende, 60, were married Sunday morning at the town hall in Schoeneberg, a Berlin district that has long been a center of gay life in the German capital.

Bode Mende (R) and Karl Kreile (C) cut the rainbow wedding cake with their witnesses Angelika Daser (L), Joerg Steinert (2nd R) and Mayor of Schoeneberg Angelika Schoettler (2nd L) during the wedding ceremony as they are became Germany's first gay couple to be legally married tying the knot at the Schoeneberg town hall in Berlin on October 1, 2017
AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN

The law change followed a free vote in Parliament in June, making Germany the 23rd country worldwide to allow same-sex marriages.

Previously, same-sex couples had only been able to enter into registered partnerships that granted them fewer rights than heterosexual couples who married.

