Muslim Surgeon Who Treated Manchester Attack Victims Stabbed in 'Hate Crime'

A British Muslim surgeon who treated victims of a suicide bombing in Manchester in May was stabbed in the neck while entering a mosque for afternoon prayers, The Independent reported on Monday.

Nasser Kurdy, 58, suffered a 3-centimeter wound to the back of his neck in what the report described as a result of "a hate crime attack" before running inside the mosque, where he grabbed a chair with the intention of fending off the attacker.

The assailant, however, had already fled the scene and Kurdy was evacuated to the nearby hospital where he works as a consultant orthopedic surgeon.

The father of three, from a Syrian-Jordanian family, said that he has forgiven the attacker. "He is not representative of what this country stands for. I have absolutely no anger or hate or anything negative towards him. I have declared it, I have totally forgiven him," Kurdy said, adding that the attacker may have been the victim of marginalization.

Kurdy, who operated on those injured in the Manchester attack, said he is lucky to have come out of the stabbing relatively unscathed. "God was merciful to me yesterday. It could be a nerve, an artery, a vein, the gullet," Kurdy said.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 were injured in the attack in May when 22-year-old Salman Abedi, born in Britain to Libyan parents, carried out a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

According to Kurdy, hate crimes against Muslims have escalated since the attack. "There are very senseless acts of insanity taking place, which can only fuel anger and hate," Kurdy said, adding: "People need to know there are Muslims like myself. I've worked hard, I'm a surgeon, I treat people. I have a wonderful community. My colleagues at work respect me and value my contribution. I don't think I can see anybody more integrated than I am."