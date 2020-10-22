This Ukrainian City Was Once Home to a Vibrant Jewish Community. Now Its Grand Synagogue Is a Sports Hall
Amos Oz’s mother was one of thousands of Jews who fled the then-Polish city of Rivne in the 1930s and ’40s. A visit today finds a city erasing its storied Jewish past
The former Grand Synagogue of Rivne, Western Ukraine. Converted into a sports hall during communist times.Credit: Rosie Whitehouse
The train rattles westward from Kiev, past dense forests and spindly glades of trees dressed with mistletoe to Rivne – a city that challenges assumptions about Jewish history and memory.
While many other places in this part of the world can feel a little down-at-heel, this Ukrainian city four hours west of the capital has a Wild West vibe.