Europe Lost Nearly 60 Percent of Its Jewish Population in Past Half Century, New Study Shows
Report by London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research finds that Europe accounts for same percentage of worldwide Jews today as it did nearly 1,000 years ago ■ 70,000 Israeli-born Jews live permanently in Europe
A Jewish boy rides his bike past a take-away restaurant in Antwerp, Belgium, January 16, 2015.Credit: Virginia Mayo / AP
An estimated 1.3 million Jews currently live in Europe, where they account for barely one-tenth of a percent of the total population. Their share in the global Jewish population is just under 10 percent – more or less what it was close to 1,000 years ago, yet down from a peak of nearly 90 percent a century and a half ago. In the last half century, Europe lost nearly 60 percent of its Jewish population, and two out of every three European Jews live today in either France, the United Kingdom or Germany.