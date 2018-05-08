Why People Are Boycotting a Museum Dedicated to Poles Who Saved Jews
Critics charge that the Ulma Family Museum in Markowa is part of a government campaign to whitewash Polish history during World War II
MARKOWA, Poland – At the crack of dawn on March 24, 1944, German forces raided Jozef Ulma’s home, situated on the outskirts of this village. They found eight Jews hiding in the attic – five men and three...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1