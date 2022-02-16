The Ukrainian Wall of Resistance to Russia Has Significant Cracks

Among the huge number of stories appearing in the Ukrainian media in recent days, there have been a series of reports seemingly unconnected to the possibility of a Russian invasion. These detail the shuttering of the Nash (“Ours”) television channel belonging to politician Yevhen Murayev. The decision to close the station was made by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, with its secretary announcing the move last weekend.

However, the closure of Nash is just the latest step in the shuttering and blocking of channels identified with pro-Russian politicians and businesspeople in Ukraine, a move supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The first, and most important, move in this direction came exactly a year ago when Zelenskyy shuttered three channels identified with Viktor Medvedchuk, one of the leaders of the pro-Russian opposition in Ukraine.

Medvedchuk was placed under house arrest a few months later – and almost nine months on, that’s where he remains. He was accused of aiding Russia and conspiring to force Ukraine to buy coal from the eastern parts of the country under pro-Russian separatist control.

Open gallery view Members of National Guard of Ukraine look out of the window as they ride in a bus through the city of Kiev, on Monday. Credit: Emilio Morenatti /AP

The United States has expressed its unambiguous support for the closure of Medvedchuk’s stations, while the European Union has sufficed with a reminder that it values freedom of expression – but has not gone out of its way to defend Ukraine’s pro-Russian media.

Most of the voices coming from what is known in Ukraine as “the patriotic public” support the closure of Medvedchuk and Murayev’s channels. British intelligence services also named the latter as Moscow’s candidate to head the puppet government it supposedly plans to install in Kyiv after any invasion. Both Russia and Murayev have vehemently denied this.

However, according to a survey conducted in February 2021 – some two weeks after the shutdown of Medvedchuk’s stations – the hard-core “patriotic public” actually includes less than half of Ukraine’s population: 47 percent supported shutting down the pro-Russian stations, some 35 percent opposed the move and around 19 percent refused to answer the question.

Behind the Ukrainian unity projected to the outside world – in its adamant opposition to the occupation of Crimea; hostility toward the pro-Russian separatists who took over parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions; and, of course, the willingness to fight the Russians if they invade – there is also a complex political landscape littered with conflicts.

Open gallery view Pedestrians in downtown Kyiv on Monday. Credit: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Zelenskyy is drawing flak from both sides: from his predecessor as president, Petro Poroshenko, who presents himself as a more “patriotic” hawk than his successor; and also from those who support a far-reaching compromise with Russia, including politicians from within his own party.

No one in Ukraine today will openly say they support Russia or its policies, but many continue to watch the pro-Russian stations – which have switched to broadcasting over the internet – and miss the close ties with Russia. They also criticize the government in Kyiv, which since 2014 has been pro-Western, for what they call “blindly following the West.”

A party that stands out for representing this approach is the Opposition Platform – for Life. Medvedchuk is its leader, while Murayev was a member before establishing his own, competing party named Nashi.

Open gallery view Maksym Buzhansky, a member of President Zelenskyy's centrist party. Credit: Dmitry Chorny

But also within the ruling Servant of the People, Zelenskyy’s centrist and diverse party, similar voices of dissent can be heard. For example, a party lawmaker, Maksym Buzhansky, has said that all the shuttering of pro-Russian stations accomplishes is to push their viewers into the arms of official Russian broadcasters. “Ukraine’s citizens need to decide: does the purpose benefit Ukraine or damage Russia,” Buzhansky tells Haaretz.

But he also directs his criticism at Ukraine’s economic policies concerning Russia.

“It’s no secret that Ukraine is dependent on Russia economically, in everything related to electricity, coal, natural gas and more,” he says. “Is it possible to buy gas directly from someone who is acting aggressively? I think so. There is nothing that is forbidden, as long as it’s done for the good of the Ukrainian economy.”

Keeping agreements

Pro-Russian political forces in Ukraine argue, one way or another, that the country must fulfill its commitments to the Minsk Protocol, and that Russia’s goal in the present escalation is to “force Ukraine” to stick to them.

The Minsk II Protocol was signed in February 2015 after the Ukrainian army suffered defeats and heavy losses at the hands of the Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country. The agreement required Ukraine to grant broad autonomy to the regions under separatist control, to prevent the prosecution and punishment of the separatists and to allow the holding of local elections in the regions. The agreement promises the start of the process of returning Ukrainian control over all its borders only after the local elections are held.

Open gallery view A man strolling on a platform by the Sea of Azov in Mariupol, Donetsk region, on Sunday. Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP

“This may sound cynical, but it is worth it for the people who came to power in 2014 to split from a few million voters who will never support them,” Buzhansky asks. “I’m sorry, but the reintegration of the regions under separatist control was missed out on at the time, and has not made progress since.”

He does not deny that Russia instigated the separatist takeover in eastern Ukraine and continues to support those regions. Even so, he thinks Ukraine should have shown more flexibility and reached a compromise – and today the best compromise is to implement the Minsk protocols. As for the question of how it might be possible to hold elections in regions that are in practice under the rule of a foreign country, Buzhansky responds: “Whether the elections are held there tomorrow, when Ukraine doesn’t control the territory, or whether it happens after the return of full control to Ukraine – the people who live there will in any case not vote for any of the parties working today in Ukraine.”

A dispute over language

Viktor, who requested that his real name not be used, once managed a coal mine in Donetsk. Today he is retired and has moved to Kharkiv because of the war. He proudly shows off pictures of the well-maintained three-story house awaiting him in Donetsk: a house he built with his own money, but one in which he has barely lived because he was forced to flee the city – which he sees as his only homeland.

“If the president at the time, Viktor Yanukovych, had acted with greater determination, none of this would have happened,” Viktor says. He is referring to the fateful months during the winter of 2013 and 2014, during which the masses came out to protest in Kyiv in favor of moving closer to Europe, signing an association agreement with the EU and against Yanukovych’s subservience to Russia – which had tried to prevent the agreement.

The demonstrations, which were sometimes met with violence by the police, and at their peak led to street battles with dozens killed, ended with Yanukovych’s fleeing to Russia and a new government.

“I have siblings in Russia – obviously I’m in favor of an alliance with Russia,” Viktor says. “Here in Kharkiv, everyone has relatives in Russia. We were born with the Russian language and will die with it. We also think like Russians.”

Open gallery view Ukrainian author, journalist and screenwriter Yana Dubinskaya.

In general, it seems that no one in Ukraine today is indifferent to the language issue. Many support the policy of the governments of Poroshenko and Zelenskyy in reinforcing the Ukrainian language, which large parts of society have long considered nothing more than a poor, unwanted cousin of the Russian language – which was the language of the Soviet Union and before that the Russian Empire.

Many young people choose to speak only Ukrainian, even with those who are not fluent in the language. But for the millions of Ukrainians for whom Russian is their native tongue, the restrictions on the use of the language in the media, and the requirement to speak to customers in Ukrainian in stores, restaurants and cafés, has kindled conflicting feelings – and sometimes even open protest.

“Language is one of the most venomous issues in Ukrainian culture today,” says Yana Dubinskaya, a Ukrainian author, journalist and screenwriter who divides her time between Kyiv and Crimea. “This is a big victory for Putin’s propaganda campaign in Ukraine, specifically his claim about the need for ‘protection of Russian speakers.’ They are linking the language, in a way that is impossible to understand, to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the speakers of the language are automatically assigned to the camp of Russian collaborators.”

Dubinskaya writes in both languages – she writes articles and screenplays for TV series in Ukrainian, but prefers to write her books in her native Russian. “I always planned and adapted the translations of my books into Ukrainian. In 2017, my book came out at the same time in Lviv and Moscow in both languages, but since then none of my books have been published. I’m not sure it will be possible in the foreseeable future – in part, because of the language law, but also because of other reasons: for example, the occupation of Crimea,” she adds.

The author, who chooses to return to her home in Crimea even though the peninsula is under Russian occupation, also has a great deal of criticism over Ukraine’s treatment of the region and its residents today.

“The truth about Crimea doesn’t interest the majority of Ukrainians,” she says. “The patriotic minority active in the media see the region as a hostile military base, and regard the residents of Crimea as traitors. But the Russian propaganda is more effective than the Ukrainian [propaganda]. Even in Ukraine, many people are sure that everything in Crimea is really good.” In reality, though, the situation is far from excellent. Under the Russian occupation, political arrests, violations of human rights and redistribution of businesses are occurring.

Open gallery view Valentine's Day celebrations in Kyiv on Monday. Credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS