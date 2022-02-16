Haaretz - back to home page
The Ukrainian Wall of Resistance to Russia Has Significant Cracks

Even though no one in Ukraine will publicly admit that they support Russia, many miss the close ties and continue to consume Russian culture – which has created a complex political situation for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

People form a human chain along a bridge across the Dnipro River as they celebrate the Day of Unity in Kyiv, Ukraine, last month.
People form a human chain along a bridge across the Dnipro River as they celebrate the Day of Unity in Kyiv, Ukraine, last month.Credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/ REUTERS
Liza Rozovsky
Members of National Guard of Ukraine look out of the window as they ride in a bus through the city of Kiev, on Monday.Credit: Emilio Morenatti /AP
A man strolling on a platform by the Sea of Azov in Mariupol, Donetsk region, on Sunday.Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP
Valentine's Day celebrations in Kyiv on Monday.Credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS

