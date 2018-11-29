How the Refugee Crisis, Israel and Trump Tore Germany's Radical Left Apart
New political issues have unhinged the worldview of the German radical left, which has become complex-ridden and divided
LEIPZIG – The Conne Island Club in Leipzig’s Connewitz neighborhood is one of the places most identified with the intellectual-left ideological movement known as Antideutsche (“Anti-German”). A sweet smell of...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1