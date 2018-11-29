An anti-AfD demonstration in Berlin last May. ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

How the Refugee Crisis, Israel and Trump Tore Germany's Radical Left Apart

New political issues have unhinged the worldview of the German radical left, which has become complex-ridden and divided

By
comments Print Subscribe now

LEIPZIG – The Conne Island Club in Leipzig’s Connewitz neighborhood is one of the places most identified with the intellectual-left ideological movement known as Antideutsche (“Anti-German”). A sweet smell of...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1