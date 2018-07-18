Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, with Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Hungary, July 18, 2017. Balazs Mohai/AP

With Orbán and Soros, Hungary’s Jews Trapped Between pro-Israel and anti-Semitic Politics

The Hungarian government is spending heavily on the Jewish community and Budapest’s Jews walk the streets without fear. So why is Benjamin Netanyahu's alliance with their own prime minister 'making Hungarian Jews shiver'? The second of three special reports

By
comments Print Subscribe now

BUDAPEST – It’s impossible to walk through central Budapest and not get the impression that Hungary’s capital is undergoing a Jewish renaissance: A Jewish cultural festival advertised on billboards and buses;...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1