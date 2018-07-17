Orbán Is Coming to Israel to Meet His Soulmate Netanyahu. Here’s How He’s Taking Down Hungary’s Democracy
With the backing of his ideological partner, Hungary’s leader has used the refugee crisis to erode his country’s democracy. First of a three-part series
AT THE HUNGARY-SERBIA BORDER – The wildlife corridor in southern Hungary has been cut off. The wooded areas near the Serbian border are crowded with large herds of deer that normally would have already...
