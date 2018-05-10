Oy Vey After 30 Years, Krakow’s Jewish Culture Festival Finally Becomes, Well, Jewish
Nostalgia for Jewish life in Eastern Europe, once the defining feature of this event, has given way to a celebration of hot Israeli artists
KRAKOW – The first edition of the Jewish Culture Festival in this city was launched in 1988, when the communists were still in power.
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1