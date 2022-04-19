Live Updates: Russian Forces Attacking Along Broad East Front, Ukraine Says
Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war.”
Ukraine's General Staff said early Tuesday that Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control of the Donbas region.
The stepped-up assaults began Monday along a front of more than 300 miles (480 kilometers), focused on the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, with the Russian forces trying to advance in several sections, including from neighboring Kharkiv.
Western countries and Ukraine accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression, and the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden would hold a call with allies on Tuesday to discuss the crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable.
French President Emmanuel Macron said his dialogue with Putin had stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine.
Russia has been trying to take full control of the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for weeks and which would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014 and freeing up the besieging troops.
Video footage showed block after residential block in charred ruins.
Ukraine says no safe corridors agreed for civilians for third successive day
Ukraine was for the third successive day unable to secure Russia's agreement on establishing any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians trapped in cities and towns, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday.
Russia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defenses along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had begun the "Battle of Donbas" in the east and a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive". "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves," he said in a video address on Monday.
Russian official says Ukraine strikes village near border, one wounded
Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear whether the strike on the village of Golovchino that figured in posts by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.
This month, Russia accused Ukraine, which it invaded in late February, of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, as well as of shelling villages there several times, and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.
Britain to send armoured missile launchers to Ukraine
Britain will reportedly soon send armored missile launchers to Ukraine after Russia started its full-scale offensive to take control of the country's east.
The Ministry of Defense demonstrated the Stormer High Velocity Missile (HVM) launcher for Ukrainians on Salisbury Plain two weeks ago, according to The Sun, with the paper adding the 13-tonne vehicles can be flown to the war on C-17 transport planes in days.
The Stormer is manufactured by BAE Systems, needs just three people to operate it and uses Starstreak missiles, which can be used to take down low-flying aircraft.
Pentagon: Russia putting more forces in east and south Ukraine
Russia is putting more forces into Ukraine's east and south, the Pentagon said on Monday.
"We have seen the Russians continue to flow in enablers, capabilities that will help them fight in the Donbass going forward," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing.
"That's artillery, rotary aviation/helicopter support command and control enablers. And we do believe that they have reinforced the number of battalion tactical groups in the east and the south of Ukraine." Kirby said.
Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.
Russia summons Israeli envoy after Lapid's 'regrettable' remarks on Ukraine war
Moscow announced Monday that Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Bogdanov met with Israeli ambassador to Russia Alex Ben Zvi to "discuss several topics, with a focus on developments in Ukraine," after he was summoned for reprimand in light of Israel's vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.