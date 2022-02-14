Haaretz - back to home page
Ukrainian Jews Prepare for Worst, Pray for Best and Vow to Stay

Jewish community leaders tell Haaretz they are not currently preparing to leave Ukraine. ‘I cannot, as a rabbi, just pack my suitcases and go to Israel and leave everybody behind,’ says one situated close to the Russian border

Samuel Sokol is a freelance journalist based in Jerusalem. He was previously a correspondent at the Jerusalem Post and has reported for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the Israel Broadcasting Authority and the Times of Israel. He is the author of Putin’s Hybrid War and the Jews.
Sam Sokol
Sam Sokol

Jewish leaders across Ukraine are working feverishly to prepare their communities for the rigors of warfare, even as the prospect of a Russian invasion is bringing back old traumas for those displaced during previous rounds of fighting.

“I prefer not to speak about this, not to think about this,” said Shalom Gopin, a Kyiv-based rabbi who was displaced, along with most of his congregants, from the eastern city of Luhansk in 2014.

