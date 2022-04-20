Haaretz - back to home page
Holed Up in Mariupol's Last Stronghold, Ukrainian Commander Tells Haaretz Situation Is 'Critical'

A rag-tag team of police, soldiers and volunteers are trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant with a few hundred civilians under non-stop bombs: 'we need a third party to guarantee the civilians can leave safely,' they say

Liza Rozovsky
The battle for Mariupol in eastern Ukraine is nearing its bloody end as Russia and Ukraine are still negotiating the opening of humanitarian corridors for evacuating civilians trapped in the city. The Russian forces have taken control of the streets and are concentrating their efforts on the Azovstal steel plant, where the last Ukrainian forces in the city are besieged.

