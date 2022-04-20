Haaretz - back to home page
No More Chekhov Street or Opposition TV: The Other Price of War in Ukraine

Alongside growing Ukrainian nationalism are those parroting Kremlin propaganda, and the government is ready to restrict opposition media channels and devalue the Russian language to quell them

Liza Rozovsky
My trip to Ukraine ended on a bad note. I took a suburban train from the city of Kovel, in the province of Volyn, in the direction of the border with Poland, and took pictures of the railcar and view of western Ukraine: solid stone houses, the workers along the sides of the road, peaceful lives that continue alongside the war raging in the eastern part of the country.

