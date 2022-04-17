This Controversial Rabbi Symbolizes Jewish Resistance in Ukraine

Walking through the shattered streets of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Rabbi Moshe Azman pauses to look at a wrecked car, burnt almost beyond recognition, before moving on to a mass grave filled with bodies wrapped in plastic.

“Traces of mass war crimes of the Russian army were discovered with our own eyes,” the religious leader wrote in a post on the social media app Telegram earlier this month. The post also contained a video of his sojourn in the suburb, where authorities say hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian forces over the course of a month-long occupation before being driven out by the Ukrainian army.

What Russian President Vladimir Putin “is doing now is genocide against Ukraine, also [against] Ukrainians and also Jews,” the 56-year-old Saint Petersburg native-turned-Ukrainian chief rabbi told Haaretz in a recent interview, during a brief visit to Israel in which he met with President Isaac Herzog and addressed a gathering of members of his Chabad Hasidic sect in Tel Aviv.

“Putin said there is no Ukrainian nation, so that means he wants to erase that,” Azman said. “We Jews, who passed through the Holocaust and know what genocide is, need to help to [defeat] this fascism.”

Azman has been busy pushing back against Russian war claims since the invasion began on February 24. He has posted a series of combative videos to Telegram, in which he took aim at Kremlin disinformation, the Russian government and even Russia’s Jewish community itself.

Open gallery view Rabbi Moshe Azman, center, conducting a funeral at a Jewish cemetery in Kyiv on Friday, for a congregant felled by a Russian bullet. Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

While many other local rabbis fled the capital in the days and weeks following the Russian invasion, Azman – a Torah scroll in his arms – shot a fiery video in Kyiv’s downtown Brodsky Synagogue in early March. In it, he declared himself ready to die for Ukraine and called down curses on his Russian counterparts if they stayed silent.

Sources have previously told Haaretz that Russian Jewish leaders have been threatened by the Kremlin with the closure of their synagogues if they do not support the war.

Azman’s appeal echoed a previous video, shot in late January, in which he stood at Kyiv’s Babyn Yar massacre site, where the Nazis shot nearly 34,000 Jews in September 1941, and called on Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar to intercede with Putin. (Lazar would later offer his services as a peacemaker – an offer ignored by Moscow.)

“I decided to stay because I didn’t see any other possibility. I have a responsibility and not just at a time when things are good [but] also when it is dangerous,” Azman said, claiming that his presence in the capital raised the spirits of not only the Jews but “also the people of Ukraine.”

Open gallery view Rabbi Moshe Azman and volunteers making last-minute preparations before the seder on Friday night in Kyiv. Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The Trump connection

While Azman, with his bushy beard and battered hat, has become to some degree a symbol of Ukrainian Jews at war, he is also a deeply divisive figure with a history of controversy. Even his title is controversial.

The graduate of an underground yeshiva in Saint Petersburg, Azman moved to Kyiv in 1995, following the end of communism, and quickly became the rabbi of one of the city’s most iconic synagogues. He was elected chief rabbi – a title with no official legal status – in 2005 when he was elected by members of the two Jewish organizations in Ukraine, the All-Ukrainian Jewish Congress and the United Jewish Community of Ukraine (both headed by oligarch Vadim Rabinovich). His election was contested by most of the country’s rabbis, including Yaakov Dov Bleich, a member of the Karlin-Stolin Hasidic group who also claimed the title and now lives full-time in New York.

Azman is also a follower of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the late spiritual leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. In the 1990s, that movement’s New York headquarters said Azman, who has a reputation for being a maverick, no longer represented it, citing theological differences. However, he spoke at a Chabad mega-event in Israel as recently as this month.

In 2019, he was linked to several figures involved in then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to enlist the Ukrainian government in efforts to paint political rival, and current president, Joe Biden as corrupt.

Open gallery view A Ukrainian security guard on watch at Rabbi Moshe Azman's Anatevka refugee center outside Kyiv, on Friday. Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP

According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Azman was involved in organizing an event, later canceled, at his Anatevka refugee center outside Kyiv, at which Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was slated to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “on the sidelines.”

After the event fell through, Giuliani and Azman ended up meeting with Paris, where the former New York mayor tweeted a photo of the pair smoking cigars.

Adding to the intrigue was the fact that the Giuliani-Azman meeting seemed to have been arranged by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the Jewish Giuliani associates who were both linked to Trump’s Ukrainian lobbying efforts.

Azman, who claimed in 2018 that Ukrainian intelligence was bugging his synagogue, would go on to endorse the January 6 insurrection in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to prevent the certification of Biden’s presidential win.

His Facebook post, in which he compared the clashes to his own country’s recent pro-democracy revolution, was later taken offline.

But these issues appear to have been largely forgotten since Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border, with Azman emerging as a vocal advocate for Ukrainian independence and resistance.

After Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed last month that Ukrainian forces were storing weapons in a synagogue in the pilgrimage city of Uman, Azman drove more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) to film a video there, testifying that he had “personally checked” the synagogue. “There is not and was not any warehouse with weapons,” he said. “All these accusations from Moscow are an attempt to use the ‘Jewish theme’ to justify Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Asked if he had been inspired by Ukraine’s Jewish-comedian-turned-president Zelenskyy, who posts daily messages to the nation on Telegram, Azman said that rather than imitating the country’s leader, his own messages were “a cry from the heart. It’s important to show people, to give witness,” he said, adding that Ukrainians needed “optimistic messages” and the world needed to see “what the Russian army did.”

Beyond posting online, Azman said he has been busy with organizing aid for the “thousands” of Jews he says remain in the Ukrainian capital, providing them with food and medicine. He also helped put together a Passover seder for several hundred people over the weekend, he added.

And while there are “increasing numbers of volunteers,” such efforts are “not easy,” he said.

Asked about his expectations of Russian Jews given his previous confrontational rhetoric, Azman struck a more conciliatory tone. He said he understood their situation and that “they can’t say everything that I can say or think.

“I can’t demand anything stronger from them,” he added. “I don’t want them to say things against the war; I just don’t want them to come out in favor. Everyone has free choice, but I’ll tell you the truth: we’re here under fire, but we’re free and can tell the truth. They aren’t and have no freedom to speak.”

In light of the influx to Israel of both Ukrainian and Russian Jews escaping the war and, in the case of the latter, economic sanctions, Haaretz asked Azman if he thinks Ukrainian Jewry has a future after the fighting ends.

“It’s very hard to say what will be after,” he replied. “We have to get through the war. People are starting to return to Kyiv, but it’s still very dangerous. I’m not recommending that people return just yet, but it’s hard for people to stay away.

“I pray that soon we will gather together the community. I’m trying to help whoever is left.”

JTA contributed to this report.