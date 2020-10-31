Assailant in Lyon Shoots Priest, Flees Scene, French Police Source Says
An orthodox priest has been injured in a shooting in the French city of Lyon and the assailant has fled, a police source said on Saturday.
The priest was fired on twice at around 4 P.M. local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the source said.
