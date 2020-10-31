Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Top News

Assailant in Lyon Shoots Priest, Flees Scene, French Police Source Says

Priest was fired on twice at around 4 P.M. local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, source says

Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Breaking news
Reuters

An orthodox priest has been injured in a shooting in the French city of Lyon and the assailant has fled, a police source said on Saturday.

The priest was fired on twice at around 4 P.M. local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the source said. 

More details soon...

Comments