Embroiled Israeli Spin Doctor Rocks Austria With 'anti-Semitic' Campaign Against Chancellor Candidate

Tal Silberstein, who is linked to billionaire Beny Steinmetz and battling money-laundering allegations in Israel, allegedly used anti-Semitism in a bid to keep the chancellorship with the Social Democrats

comments Print

Political consultant Tal Silberstein is at the center of a scandal that has roiled Austrian politics ahead of the country’s October...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral