Germany Aims to Ban Ascendant Far-right From Giving Nazi-like Speeches, but Law Isn't on Their Side
Whether the shutting off of microphones in parliament, or heightened action by the media and intelligence services, German politicians and Jewish leaders hope to keep the conversation civil
COLOGNE, Germany — They’re now 13 percent of the lower house of parliament: legislators for the far-right Alternative for Germany...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now