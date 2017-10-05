Germany Aims to Ban Ascendant Far-right From Giving Nazi-like Speeches, but Law Isn't on Their Side

Whether the shutting off of microphones in parliament, or heightened action by the media and intelligence services, German politicians and Jewish leaders hope to keep the conversation civil

comments Print

COLOGNE, Germany — They’re now 13 percent of the lower house of parliament: legislators for the far-right Alternative for Germany...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral