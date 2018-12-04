Denmark to Relocate 'Unwanted' Migrants to Remote Island

Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen arrives for a special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement on November 25, 2018 in Brussels

Denmark announced it is planning to send rejected asylum seekers to a remote and hard to reach island off the Danish coast.

“They are unwanted in Denmark, and they will feel that,” Denmark's immigration minister, Inger Støjberg, posted in a statement on Facebook.

The New York Times reported that Lindholm Island is currently home to laboratories, stables and the crematory of a center for researching contagious animal diseases.

The announcement is the result of a deal between the center-right government and the right-wing Danish People’s Party and the group being relocated will also include foreigners convicted of crimes.

The anti-immigrant Danish People’s Party advocates for more restrictions on immigrants and refugees - a part of the deal requires the relocated migrants to check in daily with authorities or face prison time.

“We’re going to minimize the number of ferry departures as much as at all possible,” Martin Henriksen, a spokesman for the Danish People’s Party on immigration, told TV 2. “We’re going to make it as cumbersome and expensive as possible.”