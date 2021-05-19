Haaretz - back to home page
China Preens in UN Spotlight Over Mideast as U.S. Isolated

China's Foreign Minister has called out Washington for 'obstruction' after repeatedly opposing a statement by the 15-member UN Security Council on hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza

Reuters
People inspect the rubble of destroyed residential building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City.
People inspect the rubble of destroyed residential building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City.Credit: Adel Hana,AP

